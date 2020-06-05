John H. Melzer
Pawleys Island
John Hugo Melzer age 82, died Monday June 1, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House. Mr. Melzer was a US Navy Reserve Veteran of which he was very proud. He enjoyed golfing and cooking for family and friends. Mr. Melzer was preceded in death by his wife Donna, and his son John J. Melzer. Also his beloved dog, Callie. John is survived by his daughter Karen Melzer of Charlotte, NC and grandson, Michael Melzer, of St. Charles, Missouri and many other family and friends. Memorial Donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.com. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield-Pawleys chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 5, 2020.