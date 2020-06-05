John H. Melzer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Melzer
Pawleys Island
John Hugo Melzer age 82, died Monday June 1, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House. Mr. Melzer was a US Navy Reserve Veteran of which he was very proud. He enjoyed golfing and cooking for family and friends. Mr. Melzer was preceded in death by his wife Donna, and his son John J. Melzer. Also his beloved dog, Callie. John is survived by his daughter Karen Melzer of Charlotte, NC and grandson, Michael Melzer, of St. Charles, Missouri and many other family and friends. Memorial Donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.com. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield-Pawleys chapel is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Home Pawleys Chapel
2 Hinnant Ln
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
(843) 237-1336
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved