John Eric Hardwick
Myrtle Beach, SC
John Eric Hardwick, 48, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 14, 1970, in Conway, a son of John David and Jenny Richardson Hardwick.
Eric loved working in his yard and walking on the beach searching for shark teeth. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Hardwick, his father and mother, John and Jenny, a son, Taylor Hardwick, his brother, Michael David Hardwick and wife Karen, granddaughter, Roma Lynn Hardwick, and step-children, Joshua Arnold and Cory Hart.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during Eric's fifteen-month journey with AML.
Memorial may be made to Friends of Fisher House Charleston, PO Box 1678, Charleston, SC, 29402-1678.
Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2019