John Jensen (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jensen.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1071 Academy Dr.
Conway, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

John S. Jensen
May 06, 1923 - October 20, 2019
Myrtle Beach
John S. Jensen passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
A service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Dr., Conway, SC 29526 on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, the or the Humane Society for those who loved animals as much as John did.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.