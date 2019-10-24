John S. Jensen
May 06, 1923 - October 20, 2019
Myrtle Beach
John S. Jensen passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
A service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Dr., Conway, SC 29526 on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, the or the Humane Society for those who loved animals as much as John did.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 24, 2019