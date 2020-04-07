Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph ("Jj") Belliston-Todd. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

John Joseph ("JJ") Belliston-Todd

Los Angeles, CA

John Joseph ("JJ") Belliston-Todd (age he'd never want you to know) passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the loving arms of his husband of 23 years at their home in Los Angeles after a private battle with cancer.

Originally from Myrtle Beach, John began his illustrious career in the performing arts by studying ballet at the North Carolina School of Arts. His training led to professional experiences with the Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, Movin' Out, the national tour of Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby, countless regional productions throughout the country, several musicals for the Athens and Epidaurus Festival at the ancient Roman theatre Herodes Atticus, and many productions with the LA Opera. John's film credits included A Christmas Carol, directed by Robert Zemeckis, The Muppets, and Jackass 2. Television credits included Ryan Murphy's new series Ratched, Penny Dreadful, Will & Grace, The Last Tycoon, Law & Order, Sex and the City, All My Children, and The Rosie O'Donnell Show to name a few. His career expanded into more creative opportunities as a director and choreographer for the Walt Disney Company and Feld Entertainment, choreographer for La bohème at Seattle Opera and several creative labs as director and choreographer for Broadway-bound musicals, the most recent of which was All-Star, The Best Broadway Musical based on the hit song by Smashmouth.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, John still found time to encourage and teach young artists at Loyola Marymount University, the American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), and other nationally recognized institutions, with an ability to inspire artists to be bigger and bolder than they could ever imagine.

John was the star of any room into which he walked. His piercing blue eyes, his warm disposition and his ability to charm anyone by calling them "sugar"---endeared him to all. John was also a culinary wizard (indeed he added zest and a little saltiness to everything he did), a travel aficionado, and a retail expert. He simply loved all that life had to offer. His powerful ability to bring people together from his personal and professional life created a unique sense of family.

JJ's spirit lives on in his husband, Seth Belliston-Todd of Los Angeles, his loving mother Julia Todd-Edwards (Clifford Sielitzsky) of Surfside Beach, and the countless friends and colleagues whose lives he forever touched.

At a future date, a celebration of life will be announced on



John Joseph ("JJ") Belliston-ToddLos Angeles, CAJohn Joseph ("JJ") Belliston-Todd (age he'd never want you to know) passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the loving arms of his husband of 23 years at their home in Los Angeles after a private battle with cancer.Originally from Myrtle Beach, John began his illustrious career in the performing arts by studying ballet at the North Carolina School of Arts. His training led to professional experiences with the Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, Movin' Out, the national tour of Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby, countless regional productions throughout the country, several musicals for the Athens and Epidaurus Festival at the ancient Roman theatre Herodes Atticus, and many productions with the LA Opera. John's film credits included A Christmas Carol, directed by Robert Zemeckis, The Muppets, and Jackass 2. Television credits included Ryan Murphy's new series Ratched, Penny Dreadful, Will & Grace, The Last Tycoon, Law & Order, Sex and the City, All My Children, and The Rosie O'Donnell Show to name a few. His career expanded into more creative opportunities as a director and choreographer for the Walt Disney Company and Feld Entertainment, choreographer for La bohème at Seattle Opera and several creative labs as director and choreographer for Broadway-bound musicals, the most recent of which was All-Star, The Best Broadway Musical based on the hit song by Smashmouth.In addition to his professional accomplishments, John still found time to encourage and teach young artists at Loyola Marymount University, the American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), and other nationally recognized institutions, with an ability to inspire artists to be bigger and bolder than they could ever imagine.John was the star of any room into which he walked. His piercing blue eyes, his warm disposition and his ability to charm anyone by calling them "sugar"---endeared him to all. John was also a culinary wizard (indeed he added zest and a little saltiness to everything he did), a travel aficionado, and a retail expert. He simply loved all that life had to offer. His powerful ability to bring people together from his personal and professional life created a unique sense of family.JJ's spirit lives on in his husband, Seth Belliston-Todd of Los Angeles, his loving mother Julia Todd-Edwards (Clifford Sielitzsky) of Surfside Beach, and the countless friends and colleagues whose lives he forever touched.At a future date, a celebration of life will be announced on www.johnjtodd.com Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close