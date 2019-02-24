Notice Guest Book View Sign

John A. Julien

Myrtle Beach, SC

A bright spot in the world has dimmed. John Adelard Julien, born June 9, 1936, has joined his Heavenly Father and all his earthly family and friends in Paradise on February 19. May he rest in peace and enjoy all his worldly activities again, and know that his family and friends will always love and remember him and all the worldly gifts of love and humor he has given to all. A funeral mass will be held in his honor at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday February 26, at 11:00 am.

Love, Wife Olga, daughters Christine and Cheri, son-in-law Dosh, and the love of his life his grandson Christopher Kolohe "CK" Julien Hirao





Published in The Sun News on Feb. 24, 2019

