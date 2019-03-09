Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Kay. View Sign

John Kay

Myrtle Beach

John A. Kay, 88, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in New City, NY. Born in New York City, he was raised in Washington Heights, and graduated from St. Ann's School. A seminarian for three years at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Md. (class of 1953), he decided against the priesthood and transferred to St. John's University, graduating in 1954. The skills he developed as a clerk typist in the U.S. Army were an asset when he applied for a job at Metropolitan Life, launching him on a 30-year career that was capped when he became an officer of the company. He married the late Dorothy Bergen in Riverdale where they lived early in their 60 years of marriage. Together they raised three children in New City, which they called home for over 30 years. He drove an accessible school bus for children in Clarkstown before retiring, in 1993, to Myrtle Beach. After Dorothy's death, he moved back to his home in North Salem, NY. His passion for learning was a constant throughout his life; he was a voracious reader of newspapers and books, especially those on the topic of military history. He had a scholar's knowledge of the Civil War. His interest led him to collecting and selling books on the subject. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, both in St. Augustine's R.C. Church in New City, and St. Andrew Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.

The son of John and Catherine Kay, John was also predeceased by a brother, James, and a sister, Dorothy.

He is survived by daughter Janet Harley and son-in-law Jonathan Harley of Rhode Island; daughter Sheila Kay and son-in-law Gregory Yetman of New York; son Lawrence Kay and daughter-in-law Veronica Kay of New City; grandchildren Alanna Harley of Rhode Island, Shannon Kay and Brian Kay of New York; and sister-in-law Patricia and her husband Robert Tarasco of New Jersey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be held on Friday, March 8 at Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home, New City from 4-8pm.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 95 Plum Brook Road, Somers, NY, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD or The Joe Raso Hospice Residence.



