John Kunkel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Kunkel.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Ave
Garden City, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

John F. Kunkel
March 22, 1941 - October 30, 2019
Myrtle Beach
John F. Kunkel, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Kunkel for almost 56 years.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576. Inurnment will be held following the service, within the church columbarium.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.