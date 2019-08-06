John L. Gross, Sr.
March 25, 1928 - August 4, 2019
Myrtle Beach
John L. Gross, Sr., 91 of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grand Strand Health Care.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at South Strand Assembly of God in Murrells Inlet with interment and military honors following in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, North Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends at the church 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday August 7, 2019 and one hour prior to the service time on Thursday.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 6, 2019