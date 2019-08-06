John L. Gross Sr. (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Gross Sr..
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Strand Assembly of God
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
South Strand Assembly of God
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

John L. Gross, Sr.
March 25, 1928 - August 4, 2019
Myrtle Beach
John L. Gross, Sr., 91 of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grand Strand Health Care.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at South Strand Assembly of God in Murrells Inlet with interment and military honors following in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, North Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends at the church 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday August 7, 2019 and one hour prior to the service time on Thursday.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.