John Lawrence Dresko
1932 - 2020
Conway
John Lawrence Dresko, 87, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Conway, SC at the Carolina Gardens.
John was born in Pennsylvania on April 23, 1932. He was the son of the late Adam and Veronica Mapejic Dresko. He was an US ARMY Veteran and a retired machinist.
He is survived by by his wife, Barbara Kinard Dresko, sisters Rose (Carl) Fenosh, Elizabeth (David) Guenot, and his children Kathryn and Dennis Dresko. He was predeceased by his paents and 6 siblings. Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell, SC assisted the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2020