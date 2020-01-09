Mr. John Martin
January 18, 1957-January 6, 2020
Aynor
Mr. John Martin, age 62 went to be with his Lord on Monday January 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Mr. Martin was born January 18, 1957 a son of the late Lee and Marie Martin. He was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Lee Martin and one sister, Myrtle Hooks. Mr. Martin was a member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired Appliance Repairman that served Aynor for many years. He loved to praise his Lord and Savior. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of the home, Mrs. Bootsie Martin, three daughters, Angie (Rodney) Martin, Pansy (Joey) Hammond, Carrie Martin (Ted), four grandchildren, Wyle Martin, Tori Martin, Gavin Hammond, Abby Hammond, four brothers, OT Martin, Arthur Martin, Jonathan Martin, Dan Martin, and one sister, Teresa Siratt. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be held 3:30 PM Thursday January 9, 2020 at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Timmy Hodge and Rev. Billy Poe Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Aynor Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Martin and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 9, 2020