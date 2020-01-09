Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Martin. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church Funeral service 3:30 PM Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



January 18, 1957-January 6, 2020

Aynor

Mr. John Martin, age 62 went to be with his Lord on Monday January 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Mr. Martin was born January 18, 1957 a son of the late Lee and Marie Martin. He was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Lee Martin and one sister, Myrtle Hooks. Mr. Martin was a member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired Appliance Repairman that served Aynor for many years. He loved to praise his Lord and Savior. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of the home, Mrs. Bootsie Martin, three daughters, Angie (Rodney) Martin, Pansy (Joey) Hammond, Carrie Martin (Ted), four grandchildren, Wyle Martin, Tori Martin, Gavin Hammond, Abby Hammond, four brothers, OT Martin, Arthur Martin, Jonathan Martin, Dan Martin, and one sister, Teresa Siratt. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be held 3:30 PM Thursday January 9, 2020 at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Timmy Hodge and Rev. Billy Poe Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Aynor Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at





