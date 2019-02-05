John Mihalenko Jr.

John Mihalenko, Jr.
Little River
John Mihalenko, Jr of Little River, SC passed away January 28, 2019.
In lieu of services, donations can be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
