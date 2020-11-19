John Molnar, Jr.
September 4, 1944 - November 17, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Jack Molnar (John Irwin, Jr), 76, passed away peacefully in Myrtle Beach, SC, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Cliffside Park, NJ, the son to the late Doris (Lavezzo) and John Irwin Molnar Sr. There he attended the Stevens Academy in Hoboken, NJ. He received his B.A. from Union College and later received his Master of Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University and served as an Adjunct Professor there. He married Helen Bielewicz who passed away in 2008.
Jack had over 35 years of experience in the federal sector where he worked for the CDC, Social Security Administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) where he advised on and facilitated multiple strategic planning initiatives. He directed over 100 national evaluations and management reviews of the programs administered by them. He retired as Regional Inspector General for DHHS in the New York Regional Office. After retirement he started his own consulting company and continued conducting evaluations for public sector clients. Prior to his second retirement, he worked at SMS and IntegrityM of Alexandria, VA. Throughout his professional career he received numerous awards and recognitions for his evaluations and leaderships.
Jack moved to Myrtle Beach in 2007 and married Kris Karstens Baldwin from Little Rock AR in 2012. Over the past several years he used his photography hobby to capture the scenic landscape and seascape of the Grand Strand. His photographs have received awards and are featured in local art galleries.
Mr. Molnar leaves behind his loving wife Kristin "Kris" Molnar, and children, Jim (Marci) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Chris (Tara) of Winston Salem, NC, Charlie of Charleston, SC, Adam of Little Rock, AR and Bethany of Cabot, AR, and his 4 grandchildren, Quinn, Ruebin, Phoebe, and Oliver.
A Memorial Service will be at 4:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with Rev. David Panning from Holy Lamb Lutheran Church officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Masks are required and Social Distancing will be observed. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/McMillan-Small-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-Inc-114324428616105/
.
Please leave a kind message for the family at www.msfh.net
.