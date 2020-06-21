John Norton

July 4, 1936 - June 12, 2020

Myrtle Beach

John Norton, 83, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 12, 2020 at Grandstrand Memorial in Myrtle Beach , South Carolina . He was born on July 4, 1936 in Andrews, SC to the late Chandler and Hattie Norton

John is survived by his wife, Elaine Norton; son, Jerry Norton; granddaughter, Jerrin Norton and great-grandson, Beckham Heins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Norton and his great grandson, Tadd Heins.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date, due to COVID Restrictions





