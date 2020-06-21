John Norton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Norton
July 4, 1936 - June 12, 2020
Myrtle Beach
John Norton, 83, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 12, 2020 at Grandstrand Memorial in Myrtle Beach , South Carolina . He was born on July 4, 1936 in Andrews, SC to the late Chandler and Hattie Norton
John is survived by his wife, Elaine Norton; son, Jerry Norton; granddaughter, Jerrin Norton and great-grandson, Beckham Heins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Norton and his great grandson, Tadd Heins.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date, due to COVID Restrictions


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 19, 2020
Elaine, so sorry about J B. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gail Morris
Family
June 19, 2020
He was my hero , mentor growing up. He will be missed by all. So sorry for your loss. Joey
Joey
Family
June 18, 2020
Thinking of you all at this sad time.
I always enjoyed talking with
J B about old times in Andrews at family get togathers..
He will be missed.
Sincerely,
Travis Olinger
Travis Olinger
Family
June 18, 2020
Thinking of you all at this sad time. Visiting with J B and talking about the old times around Andrews was always a real pleasure.
He will be missed.
Sincerely,
Travis Olinger
Travis Olinger
Family
June 18, 2020
Elaine, Jerry, Jerrin, I send my sincerest sympathy.
DORIS T BROWDER
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved