John H. Price
October 11, 1931-May 6, 2019
Conway
Mr. John H. Price, 87, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home.
Born October 11, 1931 in Conway, he was the son of the late Thomas Beaty Price and the late Daisy Gertrude Chestnut Price. He was born and raised in the Hickory Grove Community and spent his entire life on the Price Homeplace. Mr. Price attended Fountain of Life Ministries and was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was the owner and operator of J. H. Price Construction Company from 1969 until his retirement. Mr. Price was predeceased by his son, John Howard Price and his sister, Edna Chapman.
Survivors include his children, Sandra P. Causey (Ronnie) and Kitty P. Boyd (Gregg), both of Conway; his granddaughters, Jennifer Smith (Warren), Heather Causey, and Jessica Boyd, all of Conway; his great-grandsons, Fisher Smith and John David Causey; his brother, Thomas Price of Conway; his special friend and caregiver, Shirley Long; and his four-legged companion, "Sissy".
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Jerry Howell. Burial will follow at Price Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30PM-1:45PM.
Memorial donations may be made to Price Cemetery, 3558 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mr. Price's caregivers, Bil Stanley and Angela Lambert.
