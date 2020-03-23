John Sessions (1934 - 2020)
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John E. Sessions, Sr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
John E. Sessions, Sr., 86, died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Myrtle Beach on January 6, 1934, he was a son of the late John Austin Sessions and Annie (Collins) Sessions Taylor.
He was the owner of Sessions & Sons Plumbing and a Cowboy with Myrtle Beach Farms.
He is survived by sons, John E. (Tina) Sessions, Jr., Jamie (Tammie) Sessions, Terry Sessions, & Ricky Sessions; daughters, Linda (Dave) Shelley, Ann Marie Sessions, & Deborah Martin; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives, Marie and Thelma Sessions, daughter, Jeanette Lucile Sessions, brothers, A.C., Bob, & Lewis Sessions, and sisters, Libby Bettinger & Geneva Dunn.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the , www. or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 23, 2020
