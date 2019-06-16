John Smith (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy"
    - Anneliese Sargent
  • "My prayers along with my sincere condolences go out to the..."
    - Bryson Ricw
  • "My heart felt condolences, may I express tp your family and..."
  • " May the God comfort strengthen your family during this..."
    - S H
  • "Dear families & friends of John,Im truly sorry for your..."
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home
4143 Dale Blvd,
Dale City, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

John Patrick Smith
December 06, 1942 - June 11, 2019
Murrells Inlet
John Patrick Smith, 76, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 06, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA.
A celebration of John's life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on June 16, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.