John Patrick Smith
December 06, 1942 - June 11, 2019
Murrells Inlet
John Patrick Smith, 76, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 06, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA.
A celebration of John's life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 16, 2019