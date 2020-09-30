1/1
John Wayne Pressley Sr.
John Wayne Pressley, Sr.
October 15, 1948 - September 23, 2020
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
John Wayne Pressley, Sr., age 71 of Ocean Isle Beach, NC passed away on Wednesday the twenty third of September 2020.
Born in Charlotte, NC on the fifteenth of October 1948, John was a son of the late Clyde Shannon and Elva Watterson Pressley. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Shannon Pressley. John and his wife Karen moved to the Myrtle Beach area in 1983 and later moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He worked in the construction aggregate industry.
He was a member of the Seaside Masonic Lodge # 419 A,F.M., Myrtle Beach, SC. John was an accomplished outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He will fondly be remembered as the family "Grillmaster" and could cook anything on the grill.
Surviving are his loving wife of fifty-one years, Karen Williams Pressley; a son, John Wayne "JP" Pressley, Jr., of Charleston, SC and a sister Nancy Joyce of Cary, NC. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Shepherd Assembly Church, 6720 Old Shallotte Road, NW, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
10:30 AM
Shepherd Assembly Ch.
