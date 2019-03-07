Notice Guest Book View Sign



1942-2019

Kennett Square

John William "Bill" Harniman, 76 of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 2, 2019.

Bill was born in Nyack, New York in 1942 and was the son of the late John S. and Margaret (nee Bauscher) Harniman and loving older brother to Richard J. Harniman (Joan). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Kathleen (nee Whitaker). Bill was a loving and caring father and friend. His memory will live on through his children, Kara Harniman, Jennifer Harniman-Crangle (Rick) and John D. Harniman (Lindsay) his grandchildren Sarah, Rebecca, Jamie and Maddy and great granddaughters Atalaya and Lorelei.

Bill graduated in 1964 from the Citadel and was a member of the prestigious Summerall Guard. He went on to serve honorably in the Vietnam War as a pilot and is a decorated war hero. Bill spent the remainder of his career working in higher education as part of the Administration for colleges in the SUNY system. He achieved a vision for a world class golf course in the mountains of Delhi NY. The success of this beautiful course remains to this day and is a point of pride for SUNY Delhi.

Bill was an avid golfer and was famous for stunning his opponents with miraculous putts and his sense of humor. Bill enjoyed fly fishing in his younger years and later taught fly tying classes in North Carolina. Perhaps most importantly, Bill was an advocate for people who were perceived as less. He saw the potential in college students who struggled and people with disabilities. He creatively removed obstacles for those he advocated for and most certainly changed the lives of countless people.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass 11 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 82 Lake Road, Congers, NY 10920. Interment Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Calabash American Legion, Veterans Relief Fund, 10277 Beach Drive, Calabash, NC 28467, would be greatly appreciated. Please note Bill's name and "donation".

Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences



John William "Bill" Harniman1942-2019Kennett SquareJohn William "Bill" Harniman, 76 of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 2, 2019.Bill was born in Nyack, New York in 1942 and was the son of the late John S. and Margaret (nee Bauscher) Harniman and loving older brother to Richard J. Harniman (Joan). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Kathleen (nee Whitaker). Bill was a loving and caring father and friend. His memory will live on through his children, Kara Harniman, Jennifer Harniman-Crangle (Rick) and John D. Harniman (Lindsay) his grandchildren Sarah, Rebecca, Jamie and Maddy and great granddaughters Atalaya and Lorelei.Bill graduated in 1964 from the Citadel and was a member of the prestigious Summerall Guard. He went on to serve honorably in the Vietnam War as a pilot and is a decorated war hero. Bill spent the remainder of his career working in higher education as part of the Administration for colleges in the SUNY system. He achieved a vision for a world class golf course in the mountains of Delhi NY. The success of this beautiful course remains to this day and is a point of pride for SUNY Delhi.Bill was an avid golfer and was famous for stunning his opponents with miraculous putts and his sense of humor. Bill enjoyed fly fishing in his younger years and later taught fly tying classes in North Carolina. Perhaps most importantly, Bill was an advocate for people who were perceived as less. He saw the potential in college students who struggled and people with disabilities. He creatively removed obstacles for those he advocated for and most certainly changed the lives of countless people.Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass 11 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 82 Lake Road, Congers, NY 10920. Interment Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Calabash American Legion, Veterans Relief Fund, 10277 Beach Drive, Calabash, NC 28467, would be greatly appreciated. Please note Bill's name and "donation".Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Donohue Funeral Home

1627 West Chester Pike

West Chester , PA 19382

610-431-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close