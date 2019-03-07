John William "Bill" Harniman
1942-2019
Kennett Square
John William "Bill" Harniman, 76 of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 2, 2019.
Bill was born in Nyack, New York in 1942 and was the son of the late John S. and Margaret (nee Bauscher) Harniman and loving older brother to Richard J. Harniman (Joan). He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Kathleen (nee Whitaker). Bill was a loving and caring father and friend. His memory will live on through his children, Kara Harniman, Jennifer Harniman-Crangle (Rick) and John D. Harniman (Lindsay) his grandchildren Sarah, Rebecca, Jamie and Maddy and great granddaughters Atalaya and Lorelei.
Bill graduated in 1964 from the Citadel and was a member of the prestigious Summerall Guard. He went on to serve honorably in the Vietnam War as a pilot and is a decorated war hero. Bill spent the remainder of his career working in higher education as part of the Administration for colleges in the SUNY system. He achieved a vision for a world class golf course in the mountains of Delhi NY. The success of this beautiful course remains to this day and is a point of pride for SUNY Delhi.
Bill was an avid golfer and was famous for stunning his opponents with miraculous putts and his sense of humor. Bill enjoyed fly fishing in his younger years and later taught fly tying classes in North Carolina. Perhaps most importantly, Bill was an advocate for people who were perceived as less. He saw the potential in college students who struggled and people with disabilities. He creatively removed obstacles for those he advocated for and most certainly changed the lives of countless people.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass 11 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, 82 Lake Road, Congers, NY 10920. Interment Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Calabash American Legion, Veterans Relief Fund, 10277 Beach Drive, Calabash, NC 28467, would be greatly appreciated. Please note Bill's name and "donation".
