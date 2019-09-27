Johnnie Mae Holmes Blackwell
Conway
Johnnie Mae Holmes Blackwell of Conway, born November 12, 1927, entered into her heavenly home September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of John Havey Holmes and Lula Mae Chestnut Holmes. Mrs. Blackwell was devoted to her family and her Lord and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Hoyt Blackwell; her parents; and her brothers, Harvey Holmes and Joseph Holmes.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Ronnie) Branton and Karen (Andy) Johnson of Conway; six grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Johnson, Erin (Brian) Johnson, Eric (Erika) Branton, Joel (Jean Trenholm) Johnson, Evan (Sammie Jo) Branton, Jarid (Courtney) Johnson, and Lyn (Richard) O'Donnell; and fifteen great-grandchildren, all of Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 27, 2019