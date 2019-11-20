Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 290 9th Ave. Aynor , SC 29511 (843)-358-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Berea Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Berea Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



October 27, 1948-November 18, 2019

Galivants Ferry

Rev. Johnny T. Jenerette, age 71 went to be with his Lord and Savior November 18, 2019. Rev. Johnny was born October 27, 1948 a son of the late Joe Nathan and Callie Margaret Turner Jenerette. In addition to his parents, Rev. Johnny was predeceased by a brother in law, J.L. Hucks. Rev. Johnny was loving husband, father and grandfather that loved his family and church family dearly. He retired from the Department of Agriculture after 30 years of service. Rev. Johnny was called to preach in 1978. He served many churches throughout North and South Carolina and was instrumental in the construction of a few of them. Rev. Johnny was currently pastoring at Berea Baptist Church where he has been serving for over the last 25 years. Rev. Johnny is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Wanda Jenerette, two sons: Chris Jenerette (Karen); Jonathon Jenerette (Rebecca); one daughter: Tabatha Spires (Tommy); two brothers: Willie Jenerette (JoAnne); Jack Jenerette (Brenda); a special friend: Ragsdale Allsbrook(Margaret); one sister: Janice Hucks; five grandchildren: Logan Jenerette; Hayes Spires; Hampton Spires; Josie Jenerette; and Jackson Jenerette. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday November 21, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook, Rev. Larry Allen, and Rev. Davin Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made in Rev. Johnny's memory to Berea Baptist Church, 4287 Joyner Swamp Road Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 or to Amedisys Home Health, 208 Elm Street Conway, SC 29526. Sign an online guestbook at





Published in The Sun News on Nov. 20, 2019

