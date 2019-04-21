Jonathan Xavier Skelly
November 28, 1985 - March 31, 2019
Conway
Jonathan Xavier Skelly, 33, of Conway, SC went to be with the Lord and his Mama on March 31, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1985, to the late Laura Ann Skelly.
Jonathan touched the hearts of many and we are all better for it. When you met Jonathan, he was your friend for life, and he left his imprint on your heart forever.
Special thanks to Kimberly Dawn Crowder, Heavenly Helpers, Allan Cornell, and his staff at social services in Conway.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
(540) 825-3530
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2019