Jonathan W. Wellons
August 14, 1983 - September 24, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Jonathan W. Wellons 37 son of Mildred J. Wellons and the late David Thomas Wellons Sr passed away September 24, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his four children, Patience, Carolina, Weston, and Kingsley; his mother, Mildred J. Wellons; two sisters, Denise Staton (A. Kelly Staton), Toni Jones (Kelly Jones); two brothers, Chad Carriker, David T. Wellons, Jr. and wife; maternal grandmother, Grace Jerome; and many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
To sign a guest book and read his complete obituary go to msfh.net
.