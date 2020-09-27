1/
Jonathan Wellons
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Jonathan W. Wellons
August 14, 1983 - September 24, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Jonathan W. Wellons 37 son of Mildred J. Wellons and the late David Thomas Wellons Sr passed away September 24, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his four children, Patience, Carolina, Weston, and Kingsley; his mother, Mildred J. Wellons; two sisters, Denise Staton (A. Kelly Staton), Toni Jones (Kelly Jones); two brothers, Chad Carriker, David T. Wellons, Jr. and wife; maternal grandmother, Grace Jerome; and many nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
To sign a guest book and read his complete obituary go to msfh.net.


Published in The Sun News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
27
Graveside service
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemeter
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 26, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
September 26, 2020
Joshua brown
Friend
September 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda Virden
Family
September 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
September 26, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Emily Coleman
September 26, 2020
I worked for David Wellons over 12yrs @ The Firebird ..and watched Jonathan ride his bike as a kid thru the parking lots and sidewalks, and watched him grow into a young man..lots of good memories
Sandra Loudermilk
Acquaintance
