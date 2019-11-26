Joseph Emmett Brislin, Jr.
Surfside Beach
Joseph Emmett Brislin, Jr. lost his fight against Parkinson's Disease on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with his daughter by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Sowers (David), Palm Coast, FL, his daughter, Shawn Dew, with whom he resided, 2 sons, Joseph Emmett Brislin III (Gail),Radford VA, Shane Brislin (Jodi)Bushkill, PA, grandchildren, Bridget Brislin, Jason Dew, Joseph Emmett Brislin IV and Michele Brislin Jeuck. Great grandchildren, Joshua Sciabica, Gabriel Jeuck, Issac Jeuck and great-great grandson, Joseph Emmett Brislin V, and many nieces and nephews. He retired from Wild Wing Plantation after 20 years of service in 2011. There will be no service. Donations may be made to South Strand Senior Center and Patriot Hospice.
Grand Strand Funeral Home attended
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 26, 2019