Joseph "Flip" E. Flannery
1930-2020
Murrells Inlet, SC
Joseph "Flip" E. Flannery, age 89, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Girardville, PA, the son of the lateThomas and Nora (Malloy) Flannery. He was brother to Thomas Flannery Jr., Jean Buletzka and Joyce Hereshko. He received a Bachelors degree from East Stroudsburg University and a Masters degree from Rowan University.
After serving in WWII, Joe began a lifelong career in education. He will always be remembered for his love of coaching basketball and dedication to his students. Notable awards include: Outstanding Alumnus of Rowan University and Induction in the New Jersey High School Coaches Basketball Hall of Fame.
Joe married his high school sweetheart, Joan Whitehorn, in 1954. They were married for 65 years. They moved to New Jersey where they welcomed their three children. Joe and Joan later moved to Murrells Inlet, SC to begin their wonderful retirement. They were active members of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Joe leaves behind his wife Joan; his children, Misty (Tom) Boris, Joseph (Linda) Flannery and Ellen (Andy) Murrer; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister Joyce Hereshko, family and many wonderful friends.
Funeral mass will be 10:00am, Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, with visitation from 8:30-9:30 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment will immediately follow at the St. Michael Columbarium.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2020