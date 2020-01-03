Joseph G. Sabol
May 1, 1933 - December 30, 2019
Surfside Beach
Joe Sabol, 86, formerly of Fort Edward, NY and Ludlow, VT, and loving husband of Rebecca (Becky) Sabol, passed away peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 at his Surfside Beach, SC residence surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial mass will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City, SC with interment following in the church columbarium with military honors. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM Monday January 6, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC.
