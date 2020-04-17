Joseph Gilbert Lewis
December 10, 1930-April 15, 2020
Galivants Ferry
Mr. Joseph Gilbert Lewis, age 89, husband of the late Christine Skipper Lewis passed away April 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Lewis was born December 10, 1930, a son of the late Aaron James and Mattie Allen Lewis. Mr. Lewis was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from the Horry County Police Department. Mr. Lewis was predeceased by one brother, J.C. Lewis, and one sister, Martha Ann Norris. Mr. Lewis is survived by six daughters, Cynthia L. Martin (Joe), Marilyn L. McCormick (Tim), Patsy L. Carroll (Danny), Terri L. Vaught (Merlyn), Darra L. Herring (Roger), Kristi L. Gilfillan (O'Neal Lane), nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and extended family. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for all their help and loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, PO Box 654 Aynor, SC 29511, or to Agape Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, PO Box 151 Drayton, SC 29333. Mr. Lewis will have a private graveside service Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cindy Rumsey officiating. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 17, 2020