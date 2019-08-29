Joseph Lenough Anderson

March 13, 1928 - August 18, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Dr. Lenough Anderson, aged 91, died Sunday August 18th in Myrtle Beach.

He was born in Timonsville, South Carolina to Evander McKiver Anderson and Katie Laura Weatherford. He was the youngest of four children, and loved dearly his older siblings Evander, Walker, Callis, and Beatrice. He studied music, organ and piano, at nearly a dozen colleges and universities in the United States and Europe, and released many acclaimed recordings of organ works in Europe. He moved to Myrtle Beach in 1996 and taught piano for nearly 20 years, often up to 60 hours a week. Teaching his students "how to make music" was a great joy and passion that he enjoyed until he was 85 years old. He loved to travel around the world, a passion he instilled in his two sons from a young age.

He leaves behind his two sons, David and Richard, and eight grandchildren. His many friends will take comfort and smile in knowing that he passed peacefully in his sleep, shortly after enjoying a large bowl of ice cream.

Consistent with his explicit wishes, there was no funeral service. His son David, daughter-in-law Lisa, and grandsons Karl Joseph and Nikolaus Evander placed his body in the family mausoleum, next to his mother, at Darlington Memory Gardens in Hartsville, South Carolina. David shared words of gratitude and love on behalf of his family and the many friends that knew and adored him.



