Joseph "Joe" Mehalick
|
May 15, 1932 - March 10, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Joseph "Joe" Mehalick of Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly Boonton, NJ), died peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Celebration Presbyterian Church, 2300 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 .
For a complete obituary or condolences to the family, please visit www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 19, 2019