Joseph L. Miller
November 4, 1942-April 21, 2019
Conway
Joseph L. Miller,76, died Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Pruitt/Kingston Assisted Living Center in Conway, SC after a lingering illness.
Mr. Miller was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 4, 1942, a son of the late William and Geraldine Miller. He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann Miller.
After graduation from Beech Grove High School Joe entered the U.S. Navy in 1962 and served aboard the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam war. Upon his discharge after seven plus years of service with the Navy, Mr. Miller was employed at the Newport News, VA Shipyards for a number of years. In 2010, he resettled to the Grand Strand where he has since resided. Joe was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Conway, SC where he was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with the Rev. Oscar Borda officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Miller's executor requests that memorials be made to a .
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 25, 2019