Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph Robert Nevers
Homestead, Florida
Joseph Robert Nevers, (Col, USAF Retired), age 89, of Homestead, Fla., "flew West" on November 15, 2019.
Joseph was born in Bridgeport, Conn. on May 25, 1930, to Stephanie and Joseph Nevers.
He was known for his love of family, and always being able to tell a story full of adventure and laughs. He served a life long and honorable career in the United States Air Force.
His military career spanned 35 years and he was renowned as a fighter pilot having accumulated more than 7,700 flying hours in such aircraft as the F-86, F-100 and the F-104. His 4,885 flying hours in the F-104 were exceeded by only one other pilot in the United States Air Force.
He flew F-104 combat missions in the Vietnam War and returned to that combat theater later on as a Deputy Base Commander of a Special Operations Wing operating from a base in Thailand. Other key assignments included Director of F-104 operations at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; Deputy Base Commander at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida; and Commander of the 354th Combat Support Group at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. In effect, he was the 354th Tactical Fighter Wing's Base Commander in this latter position. He served for more than seven years becoming the Base's longest serving commander.
Chief among his service awards are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and five Air Medals.
Joe was an active member of several aviation organizations, one of the earliest members of the EAA # 1354, OX 5 club, Quiet Birdmen, and the Daedalians.
Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Stephanie Nevers and beloved wife Patricia Dunn Nevers. He is survived by his children Carol Nevers-Bernier (William), Linda Nevers, Joseph Nevers (Norma), Mark Nevers (Amanda) from his late wife Patricia Nevers, along with his in- laws Warren and Marjorie Breither's children that he took in as his own, Lynn Daly (Larry) and Warren Breither (Shujie); and his wife Christine Lemmond-Nevers.
Other survivors include; his grandchildren Ashton Bernier, Dylan Bernier, Brooke Nevers, Lily Nevers, Sylas Nunn, Iris Nevers, Amelia Nevers, Louvin Nevers, Monroe Nevers, Alex Daly, Otto and Tori Breither; his special in-laws Janice and Richard Halliday; his niece Cheryl Holden (Bill), nephews Kurt Breither (Debbie), Chris Halliday (Katy), Ray Halliday (Lori), Randy Halliday (Mary); other nieces, nephews, and cousins; his loyal dog "Murphy" who kept him safe.
Our family would like to thank everyone for the love and support these last couple of months. We have been blessed with so many memories filled with laughs and smiles.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 18, 2020, 12:00 pm, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach, SC. Interment with Military Honors will be held on July 11, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation (Veterans)
PO Box 368
Woodland Hills, California 91365 https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
Rescue a Dog (Where "Murphy" came from)
https://www.facebook.com/thisisthedog/
"Check Six"
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020
