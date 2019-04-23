Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Owens. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Send Flowers Notice



September 16, 1940 - April 21, 2019

Galivants Ferry, SC

Joseph Terry Owens, 78, of Galivants Ferry, SC met the Lord on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 after a courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Owens was born September 16, 1940 in Ketchuptown, SC. He was the son of the late John Alexander Owens and the late Ora Myrtle Horne Owens. He was the grandson of paternal grandparents Edward David Owens and Ella Jane Hardwick Owens. He was the grandson of maternal grandparents William Troy Horne and Florida Lamb Horne. He was again blessed to have mother-in-law Juanita Hope Wolfe Graham and father-in-law Hollis DuPree Graham as part of his family.

Mr. Owens was married to the late Deborah Jo Graham Owens, a humble and loving soul, on August 15, 1969. He was the proud father of daughters Kelly Marie Owens Frye (Thomas Michael Frye) and Sally Ann Owens Poston (James Michael Poston), and richly blessed to be the grandfather of three beautiful granddaughters Miss Michael DuPree Frye, Miss Alexandra Hope Frye, and Miss Graham Hollis Poston.

Mr. Owens grew up with seven loving siblings. He was preceded in death by brothers John A. Owens (Linda) and Ernest D. Owens (Sara Lou). He was preceded in death by sisters Thelma Jean Reeves (Ralph) and Ora Mae Jackson (Harry B.). He is survived by brothers Carroll Owens (Judy) and Willard Owens of Nichols, SC and a sister Elizabeth Oliver (Richard) of Maricopa, AZ. His life was richly blessed by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. Mr. Owens was also blessed to have sisters-in-law Susan Graham Finch (Fred C.) and Connie Graham as part of his family. Mr. Owens had kind, wonderful caregivers Loretta Spivey, Nethra Vereen, Shirley Hemingway, Jarrod Jones, Sheila Rush, Petrina Buffkin Edwards, and Angie Ray Hilburn.

Mr. Owens was born and raised in a humble house on the white sands of a small farm in Ketchuptown where God, family, and farming meant everything. He worked alongside his siblings and parents to put food on the table and cars in the driveway. He attended Floyd's High School and went on to receive his Journeyman Certificates in Machine Operation and Blueprints from South Carolina TEC. Early in his career, Mr. Owens worked for the U.S. Department of Interiors surveying much of Horry, Marion, and Georgetown counties. He went on to work for Rockwell International in Marion and completed his career at Supreme Corporation in Mullins, SC. He thoroughly enjoyed auction sales and stock car racing. He relished his daily breakfast at Fred's in Mullins where he was a patron for nearly fifty years. Mr. Owens had a servant's heart and was well know by family and neighbors for his ability to fix almost anything.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Adalyn Harrelson, the wonderful staff at The Oaks of Loris, Agape Hospice, CPG Family Medicine of Aynor, Aynor Family Pharmacy, and Conway Medical Center for their care, patience, and dedication.

Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Terry Owens will be private with burial at Aynor Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Aynor Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.





Joseph Terry OwensSeptember 16, 1940 - April 21, 2019Galivants Ferry, SCJoseph Terry Owens, 78, of Galivants Ferry, SC met the Lord on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 after a courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Mr. Owens was born September 16, 1940 in Ketchuptown, SC. He was the son of the late John Alexander Owens and the late Ora Myrtle Horne Owens. He was the grandson of paternal grandparents Edward David Owens and Ella Jane Hardwick Owens. He was the grandson of maternal grandparents William Troy Horne and Florida Lamb Horne. He was again blessed to have mother-in-law Juanita Hope Wolfe Graham and father-in-law Hollis DuPree Graham as part of his family.Mr. Owens was married to the late Deborah Jo Graham Owens, a humble and loving soul, on August 15, 1969. He was the proud father of daughters Kelly Marie Owens Frye (Thomas Michael Frye) and Sally Ann Owens Poston (James Michael Poston), and richly blessed to be the grandfather of three beautiful granddaughters Miss Michael DuPree Frye, Miss Alexandra Hope Frye, and Miss Graham Hollis Poston.Mr. Owens grew up with seven loving siblings. He was preceded in death by brothers John A. Owens (Linda) and Ernest D. Owens (Sara Lou). He was preceded in death by sisters Thelma Jean Reeves (Ralph) and Ora Mae Jackson (Harry B.). He is survived by brothers Carroll Owens (Judy) and Willard Owens of Nichols, SC and a sister Elizabeth Oliver (Richard) of Maricopa, AZ. His life was richly blessed by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. Mr. Owens was also blessed to have sisters-in-law Susan Graham Finch (Fred C.) and Connie Graham as part of his family. Mr. Owens had kind, wonderful caregivers Loretta Spivey, Nethra Vereen, Shirley Hemingway, Jarrod Jones, Sheila Rush, Petrina Buffkin Edwards, and Angie Ray Hilburn.Mr. Owens was born and raised in a humble house on the white sands of a small farm in Ketchuptown where God, family, and farming meant everything. He worked alongside his siblings and parents to put food on the table and cars in the driveway. He attended Floyd's High School and went on to receive his Journeyman Certificates in Machine Operation and Blueprints from South Carolina TEC. Early in his career, Mr. Owens worked for the U.S. Department of Interiors surveying much of Horry, Marion, and Georgetown counties. He went on to work for Rockwell International in Marion and completed his career at Supreme Corporation in Mullins, SC. He thoroughly enjoyed auction sales and stock car racing. He relished his daily breakfast at Fred's in Mullins where he was a patron for nearly fifty years. Mr. Owens had a servant's heart and was well know by family and neighbors for his ability to fix almost anything.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Adalyn Harrelson, the wonderful staff at The Oaks of Loris, Agape Hospice, CPG Family Medicine of Aynor, Aynor Family Pharmacy, and Conway Medical Center for their care, patience, and dedication.Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Terry Owens will be private with burial at Aynor Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Aynor Volunteer Rescue Squad.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close