Joseph R. Crisalli
April 2, 1937 - June 16, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Joseph R. Crisalli passed away peacefully at home June 16 after a brief illness.
Joe was born in Brooklyn, NY to Domenico (Dan) Crisalli and the former Margaret Perullo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Karen (Gauny); four children: Joseph (Mary), Richard (Timminey) and Shawn (Jenessa) Crisalli, and Donna (Bobby) Flecker; five grandchildren Nicolas, Jenna, and Angelina Crisalli, Samantha Flecker and Brandon Maldonado. He was recently predeceased by his stepdaughter Valerie Maldonado. He is also survived by two brothers Dan (Helen) and John Crisalli, and numerous nieces and nephews.
After retiring to Myrtle Beach 20 years ago he became an active member of the Myrtle Beach Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2662, serving over the years as its President, Vice President, Trustee and on numerous committees. He and his wife loved to travel and he was an avid golfer for many years. Joe served on several community fund raisers benefiting local charities, especially including The Community Kitchen for many years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 11528 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 11:00 in the Chapel, with a Memorial Service at 11:00. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at Joe's beloved Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2662 at 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Lodge 2662, 7957 Moss Creek Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the Crisalli family.
Published in The Sun News on June 30, 2019