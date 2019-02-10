Josephine M. Cappelletti
Myrtle Beach
Josephine Maria Cappelletti, 93, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her daughters' home surrounded by family.
She was born July 18, 1925 in New York City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Francesca (Bonasera) Adamo in the Harlem section of New York City. She married the love of her life, Albert A. Cappelletti in 1947 and settled in Teaneck, NJ until their retirement to Myrtle Beach. Together they raised 7 children: Francesca Schaeffer, Linda (Moreno) Siano, Albert (deceased), Claudia, Dominick (Jennifer), Bianca (deceased), and Geremi (Alexa). She also has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, with entombment to follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum in Conway. A Wake will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, with a Rosary service at 6:00 PM, all at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or https://www.worldwildlife.org/.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 10, 2019