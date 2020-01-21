Josephine M. Erbaio
Conway, SC
Josephine M. Erbaio, 97, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home. She was born April 27, 1922 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Romano) Juliano.
Josephine was the widow of Ralph Erbaio, married for 45 years. She lived in White Plains, NY for 50 years, where she was very active with the Senior Center. She lived in Lakeside Crossing for 10 years, remaining active with many activities in the community.
Survivors include her daughters, Joanne Fretwell and Karen Moran; son, Ralph (Kathy) Erbaio; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jo Erbaio; sisters, Gussie Montigelli and Connie Ricciardi; brothers, John and James Juliano; & a great-grandson, Michael Watters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Entombment will be held in Valhalla, NY.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude at .
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 21, 2020