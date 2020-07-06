Josephine R. ThompkinsNovember 11, 1939-July 3, 2020Myrtle BeachJosephine Thompkins, widow of Arthur Thompkins Jr., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center after complications from the Covid-19 Virus. She was born November 11th, 1939 in Aynor, SC. She is predeceased by her parents, John Dock Reynolds & Edith Altman Reynolds, husband, Arthur Thompkins Jr., and sister, Lynn Jollie. She is survived by her son, Dennis Thompkins (wife Sue Ann), granddaughters, Allison Mclaughlin (husband Joey) and Lindsey Thompkins, brothers, Danny Reynolds (wife Pearl) and Larry Reynolds (wife Patsy), and cousin, Sarah Roberts (husband Jennings). Josephine was a devoted christian, who attended Forestbrook Baptist Church. She was a caring and compassionate woman. She treated everyone like family and always greeted them with a warm smile and welcoming hug. If you ever visited her home, you'd never leave with an empty stomach. She'd make sure you left with a plate of food to take home. Whether you were a stranger or a close friend, Jo would always go out of her way to make you feel special. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and church family. Due to the Corona Virus , the family will hold a private funeral service on Monday, June 6th, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is assisting the family. They respectfully ask that visitations be declined to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Memorials may be sent to: Rehobeth Baptist Church 2800 Dog Bluff Rd Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.