1/
Josephine Thompkins
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine R. Thompkins
November 11, 1939-July 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Josephine Thompkins, widow of Arthur Thompkins Jr., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center after complications from the Covid-19 Virus. She was born November 11th, 1939 in Aynor, SC. She is predeceased by her parents, John Dock Reynolds & Edith Altman Reynolds, husband, Arthur Thompkins Jr., and sister, Lynn Jollie. She is survived by her son, Dennis Thompkins (wife Sue Ann), granddaughters, Allison Mclaughlin (husband Joey) and Lindsey Thompkins, brothers, Danny Reynolds (wife Pearl) and Larry Reynolds (wife Patsy), and cousin, Sarah Roberts (husband Jennings). Josephine was a devoted christian, who attended Forestbrook Baptist Church. She was a caring and compassionate woman. She treated everyone like family and always greeted them with a warm smile and welcoming hug. If you ever visited her home, you'd never leave with an empty stomach. She'd make sure you left with a plate of food to take home. Whether you were a stranger or a close friend, Jo would always go out of her way to make you feel special. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and church family. Due to the Corona Virus , the family will hold a private funeral service on Monday, June 6th, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is assisting the family. They respectfully ask that visitations be declined to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Memorials may be sent to: Rehobeth Baptist Church 2800 Dog Bluff Rd Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
290 9th Ave.
Aynor, SC 29511
(843) 358-5800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved