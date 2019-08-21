Joyce Ann Phipps Hall
September 22, 1940 - August 17, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Joyce Ann Phipps Hall, 78, resident of North Myrtle Beach, SC and native of Fort Mill, SC passed on August 17, 2019.
She was born on September 22, 1940 in Brevard, NC to Magdala J. McKenny and E. Clyde Phipps.
She enjoyed visiting her large family back home and making memories to share.
Joyce was surrounded by loved ones and survived by husband George H. Hall Jr. and family, Tim L. Phipps, Christopher R. Cantrell Sr., Deatrice C. Cantrell, Patrick L. Cantrell, R. Stanley Cantrell, Phillip J. Cantrell, Lori L. Hall, Heather D. Baysdon-Kilgore, Brandy A. Cantrell-Nguyen, L. Ryan Baysdon, Steffi J. Cantrell, Christina Cantrell, Kelly Cantrell, Nicole Cantrell, Nova Phipps, Serena Phipps, Lacie Phipps, Christopher Cantrell Jr., Corbin Cantrell, and 17 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 24 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 21, 2019