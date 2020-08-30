1/
Joyce C. Eggen
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce C. Eggen
April 26, 1946 - July 26, 2020
Myrtle Beach
She was born April 26, 1946 in Mullins SC. She spent her young years around that area and when she graduated from high school, she moved to Charleston, SC to attend the Collage of Charleston where she earned her degree. She stayed after college and got a job working for the Navy. After more that 30 years, she retired. She then worked in the medical field for over 10 years. While visiting family in the Myrtle Beach area she met the love of her life, Jeff Eggen, on December 9th at 6:05 in the evening. They were married June 30th the next year by Pastor Frank Policastro of Real Life Church. She was an active member of the church and ministered to those in need.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff J. Eggen, Associate Pastor of Real Life Church, and her sister, Shirley Baron, two sons, James and Joseph Taylor and her three granddaughters, Katie, Becca and Piper along with her only grandson, Owen.
Joyce was a caring, compassionate and very strong willed, tough lady but underneath was a compassionate, very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren were her life near the end and she rejoiced with each visit. A mortuary service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Pastor Frank of Real Life Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved