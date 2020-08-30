Joyce C. Eggen

April 26, 1946 - July 26, 2020

Myrtle Beach

She was born April 26, 1946 in Mullins SC. She spent her young years around that area and when she graduated from high school, she moved to Charleston, SC to attend the Collage of Charleston where she earned her degree. She stayed after college and got a job working for the Navy. After more that 30 years, she retired. She then worked in the medical field for over 10 years. While visiting family in the Myrtle Beach area she met the love of her life, Jeff Eggen, on December 9th at 6:05 in the evening. They were married June 30th the next year by Pastor Frank Policastro of Real Life Church. She was an active member of the church and ministered to those in need.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff J. Eggen, Associate Pastor of Real Life Church, and her sister, Shirley Baron, two sons, James and Joseph Taylor and her three granddaughters, Katie, Becca and Piper along with her only grandson, Owen.

Joyce was a caring, compassionate and very strong willed, tough lady but underneath was a compassionate, very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren were her life near the end and she rejoiced with each visit. A mortuary service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Pastor Frank of Real Life Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.





