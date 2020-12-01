Joyce E. Collins
December 9, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Surfside Beach, South Carolina - Joy Willm Collins, 87, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully November 28, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born on December 9, 1932 in London, England. She was the daughter of the late Sydney and Rosa Oliver Petts. She was a tough and determined woman, traits which served her well as she grew up in London during the Blitz, and later in life as a mother to five boys. She attended Hendon College and the Ramsgate and Margate School of Nursing. She served her community as a physician's assistant and a labor and delivery nurse for over 30 years.
She met and married USAF Robert L. Willm, Sr., before becoming a U.S. citizen in 1958. Together they had five sons, and were eventually stationed in Surfside Beach, where they would make their home for the rest of their lives. Later in life, she would find love and companionship in her marriage to Dr. Art Collins. She was an active member of the Well by the Sea Anglican Church. She cherished working with the church youth.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took immense pride in the various accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and was happiest when she was with her family. She was affectionately known as Mimi to her grandkids.
She will be deeply missed, and remembered with affection by her children: David (Terri) Willm, Danny (Sandy) Willm, Dale (Barbara) Willm, Darrell Willm, and Lee (Carmen) Willm; her grandchildren: Adam (Venette) Willm, Hunter (Anna) Willm, Graham Willm, Hallie (Brooks) Willm Biediger, Rob Willm, Kai Willm, Kahealani Willm, Allanah Willm, Koa Willm, Catie Willm, Jordan Morgan and Jonnie Morgan; and her great-grandchildren Jack Biediger and Aria Willm; and her loving companion, Rascal.
She is also survived by many loving family members and friends across the globe. She is predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sydney Petts, by her husbands, Mr. Robert L. Willm and Dr. Art Collins and and her loving companion, Rascal.
by a daughter-in-law, Ruth Linkous Willm
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 12:30 PM at Well by the Sea Anglican Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grand Strand Medical Center for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Medical Center Foundation, 2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 or to Well by the Sea Anglican Church, 211 Forestbrook Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC. 29579.