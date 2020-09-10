She was my Aunt, when she came to Conway to visit, My Mama her sister( Dula Lee) and Me would try to go visit her. Every ThanksGiving Aunt Lib and Joyce would come visit mama and enjoy the holiday with us. Those were good time. you just store the good and bad in your mind. I will miss her, just like I miss all her sisters and bothers and Aggie P. don't remember grand Pa I guess he was before my time. I'm sorry for the family because you will miss your Mama and the grand children will miss her. Guess you can say when she get to heaven they will have a family reunion for the Lee clan. Like to say to the whole family love you and pray for you all.Keep her in your heart.

Randy Kitchings

