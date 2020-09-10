Joyce L. Timmons
September 7, 2020
Conway, SC
Joyce L. Timmons, of Berlin, MD died Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. She was born in Conway, SC and was the daughter of the late John H. and Aggie P. (Gerrald) Lee.
After traveling with her military husband, she settled down on the Eastern Shore, raising her family in Lewes, DE. There she became involved in the successful land development of a mobile home park. She came to the Berlin area in 1976 where she started her career in Real Estate. She joined the team of Anderson & Stokes in Ocean City, MD. She enjoyed 30 years helping her clients find their dream home. Once she retired, she enjoyed time with her family and friends, traveling and as an avid fan, watching the Baltimore Orioles.
She is survived by a son, George L. Timmons Jr. and his wife, Marion; two daughters, Sue Altland and husband CJ and Chris Shook and husband Jack; four grandchildren, Necole Zayatz, Matt Zayatz, Jes Shook and Christopher Coleman and a great granddaughter, Viv.
She was preceded in death by her 13 siblings and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 10 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, DE.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the American Cancer Society
, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com