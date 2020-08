Joyce McChesneySeptember 19, 1936 - August 1, 2020Morgantown, WVThe family of Joyce McChesney regrets letting her friends and relations know of her passing on August 1, 2020. There are many of you who meant so much to her.No formal services will be held. A private celebration of her life will occur at a later date.Send condolences online at hastingsfuneralhome.com