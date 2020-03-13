Joyce Day Wilhelm
February 22, 1940-March 11, 2020
Loris, SC
Loris... Joyce Day Wilhelm, age 80, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Wilhelm was born February 22, 1940 in Longs, a daughter of the late Otto and Minnie Suggs Day. Mrs. Wilhelm was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) L. Wilhelm, and two sisters, Betty Vandergrift and Peggy Workman.
Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Wilhelm (Wayne Burnhauser) of Loris, a nephew who she loved like a son, Bobby Vandergrift of Myrtle Beach, two sisters, Dinah Harrelson of Tabor City and Wanda Godwin of Clarendon, a brother, Jimmy Day of Loris, and two special daughters, Ree Jones of Conway, and Jeri Lynn Walters of Wagram, NC.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Loris First Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Dr. Timothy A. Osment and Rev. Jerry Springs. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Loris First Presbyterian Church Youth Group 5435 Main Street, Loris, SC. 29569 and Buck Creek Foundation, 11483 SC-905, Longs, SC 29568.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 13, 2020