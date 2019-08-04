Juanita Calhoun
May 18, 1931-July 31, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Juanita Calhoun, 88, widow of the late Bob Calhoun, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.
Born May 18 1931, she was the daughter of the late Leon Charles Furse and the late Fannie Cornwell Furse. Mrs. Calhoun was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Calhoun was predeceased by her brothers, Tom Furse and Charles Furse, and her sister, Margaret Lawson.
Surviving are her two sons, David J. Calhoun of Conway and Robert Michael Calhoun of Myrtle Beach; three grandsons, Michael Sean Calhoun and wife Tiffany of Blythewood, Christopher Brett Calhoun and wife Ashley of Myrtle Beach, and Charles Morgan Calhoun of Conway; one great grandson, Riley James Calhoun of Myrtle Beach; great granddaughter, Aston Grace Calhoun of Conway.
No local services are planned.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 4, 2019