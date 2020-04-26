Judith Anne (Spurgeon) Huls
November 16, 1949-March 28, 2020
Surfside Beach, SC
Judith Anne Huls (70) passed away in her Surfside Beach, SC home on March 28, 2020. She was born in Tennessee and also lived in Michigan, Ohio, and California before moving to South Carolina.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Anne Spurgeon (SC) and brother Scott (and his wife Darla) Spurgeon (Ohio), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Leslie Spurgeon and brother Dale Spurgeon.
Her family is using Myrtle Beach Funeral Home to assist with the arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 public health emergency there will be a private family ceremony only.
We would like to thank all of her friends for the fulfillment they provided to her life. Judi was especially fond of nature and cats. These were her constant companions and she counted them as family. She will be missed by her loving family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judith's name to the Horry County Branch of the Food Bank, 200 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or the SPCA.
Condolences can be sent to Scott Spurgeon/Patricia Spurgeon, PO Box 1737, Medina, OH 44258-1737.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 26, 2020