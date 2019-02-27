Judith Bittinger
August 02, 1939 - January 14, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Judith Bittinger, 79, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. She was born August 02, 1939 in Plymouth, MA.
A celebration of Judith's life will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 02, 2019 at her home, 4316 Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2019