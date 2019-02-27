Judith Bittinger (1939 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family of Judith..."
    - J B

Judith Bittinger
August 02, 1939 - January 14, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Judith Bittinger, 79, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. She was born August 02, 1939 in Plymouth, MA.
A celebration of Judith's life will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 02, 2019 at her home, 4316 Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 27, 2019
