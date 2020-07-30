Judith Del Signore
July 30, 1949 - June 15, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Judith Ann (Hughes) Del Signore, age 70, died June 15, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, SC, where she had resided for 16 years. Judy was born on July 30, 1949 to Edward and Frances Hughes (Rootes) in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Memorial services will be held at a future date at the Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC.
