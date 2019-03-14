Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith King "Judie" Thomas. View Sign

Judith "Judie" King Thomas

July 31, 1942 - March 10, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Judith "Judie" King Thomas, 76 of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 in her daughter's home surrounded by her three children. She was born July 31, 1942 to the late Robert Lee King and Alda Lee Todd, she is a native of Asheville NC and graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1960.

She and her late husband, William D. Thomas, shared a passion for the ocean and were residents of North Myrtle Beach for almost 30 years. After the passing of her husband in July 2014, she remained in North Myrtle Beach until recently when she returned to Asheville to be closer to her family.

Along with her love of the ocean, her passions included reading, camping, traveling, tending her birdfeeders and gardening. She could grow anything from seemingly nothing and will be remembered for her green thumb.

She lived an authentic life, dancing to the beat of her own drum. She had a bold spirit that was contagious and encouraged others to live life to the fullest- even if you found yourself in trouble for it! Her tenacity and fighting spirit helped her beat the odds and continue to thrive after a potentially fatal brain aneurysm in 2007. She was a woman of strength.

With her parents and husband, she also joined in glory her grandson Brandon Taylor and brother Harry King. Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter Kay Gasperson Hunter and husband Kelly, daughter Debra Gasperson Pinner, son Brisco Dale Gasperson and wife Mary Dale, stepson Bill Thomas, stepdaughter Karen Shaver, sister Terry Silver and husband Clyde, brother Michael King, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She loved her family, and this was evident in the last months of her life when this independent woman gave up her independence and allowed her family to care for her. She persevered through the pain of her illness giving her family the gift of time and relationship. We will forever be grateful.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at Biltmore Church of God, 1390 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC. Receiving of friends will begin at 3pm with the memorial service immediately following at 4pm.

Condolences to the family can be made at



702 Riverside Drive

Asheville , NC 28801

