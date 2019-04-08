Judy Collins
N. Myrtle Beach, SC
Judith "Judy" Oates Collins, 66, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Conway, SC, November 17, 1952, a daughter of Ester Lewis Oates and the late Rufus Lee Oates.
Judy was the owner of Judy's House of Oldies.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Collins, her granddaughter, Logan Collins, her mother, Ester Oates, her sister, Jeannie Faulk Elmore (James) all of Myrtle Beach, and her brother, Jerry Oates (Debbie) of Charleston.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends from 12:30PM until 1:45 PM, Wednesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Following the service her family invites friends to meet them at Fat Harold's Beach Club to continue celebrating Judy's life with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shaggers Hall of Fame Foundation, PO Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
