1/1
Judy Cooper
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Irene McNair Cooper
February 8, 1946 - July 22, 2020
Conway
Judy Irene McNair Cooper, age 74, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 8, 1946 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late J.T. and Edna Johnson McNair. Mrs. Cooper was a member of North Conway Baptist Church and the Vice President of the Conway Umpire's Association. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Floyd.
Surviving are two sons, Mac and Chuck Cooper, both of Conway; a daughter, Tammy Cooper of Conway; one granddaughter, Samatha Cooper; four great-grandchildren, Sibella, Sophia, Laynee, and Rylee; and two brothers, Archie and Ted McNair, both of Conway.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rodney Norris officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved