Judy Irene McNair Cooper
February 8, 1946 - July 22, 2020
Conway
Judy Irene McNair Cooper, age 74, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 8, 1946 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late J.T. and Edna Johnson McNair. Mrs. Cooper was a member of North Conway Baptist Church and the Vice President of the Conway Umpire's Association. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Floyd.
Surviving are two sons, Mac and Chuck Cooper, both of Conway; a daughter, Tammy Cooper of Conway; one granddaughter, Samatha Cooper; four great-grandchildren, Sibella, Sophia, Laynee, and Rylee; and two brothers, Archie and Ted McNair, both of Conway.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rodney Norris officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.