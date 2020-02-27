Judy Ann Watts Jordan

June 23, 1955-Feburary 23, 2020

West Columbia

Judy Ann Watts Jordan of West Columbia, SC passed peacefully to return to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Her last evening was spent holding hands with her sweetheart of 40 years, Ralph Jordan. Judy was born in June 1955 to Fred L. Watts and the late Evelyn Watts of Columbia. She was baptized at West Side Baptist Church and was a member of Pineview Baptist Church. Judy graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1973.

Judy met Ralph at a Corvette Club dinner and married him in June 1982. They shared an interest in car shows, traveling and Chevys. She always knew what she liked in cars, and she personally selected Ralph's dear Chevy SS. They spent many a day touring the countryside in this car or a favorite Corvette.

Judy was a big Gamecock fan – a faithful follower of the Garnet and Black. Finally, anyone who knew Judy knew that music was an important part of who she was. Playing her guitar, singing and listening to music brought joy to her and those around her.

Judy is survived by her husband, her father and her sister Brenda W. Reese of Lexington. She leaves to mourn her passing, her brothers-in-law Tommy Jordan, of Marietta GA and Jesse Jordan (Anna Lee) of Kamas UT, her nephews John Deaver III of South Congaree, Ben Jordan of Spokane WA, Sam Jordan of Tempe AZ and Aden Rawls of Kamas UT and her nieces Wendy Leonard of Blythewood, Amy Jordan of Eugene OR and Glenda Jordan of Las Vegas NV.

Visitation will be held at Moseley Funeral Home, Meeting Street in West Columbia on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The family will receive visitors at Pineview Baptist Church on Leaphart Road, Thursday, February 27 at 10:00 am with services at 11:00 am.



