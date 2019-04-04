Julia A. Goins
February 3, 1938 - March 27, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Julia A. Goins, 81, widow of Louis David Goins, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 3, 1938 in Mullins, a daughter of the late LeRoy Fred and Anne Wiggins Cribb.
She was also predeceased by her brother, Banks Cribb and sister, Martha Swaringen.
Julia and her late husband were the proud editors and owners of The Christian Voice Magazine for twenty-five years. An Honorary Doctorate in Ministry and an Ordained Minister, Julia was a faithful and devoted Christian, mother and grandmother. Julia was retired from Bank of America and was a substitute teacher for the Horry County School District.
Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Joy Goins-Stevenson and her husband Rhett P. Stevenson of Myrtle Beach and David "Mike" Grainger and his wife Lynne Grainger of Nichols; grandchildren, Eric Tennant, Emily Stevenson and Julianna Stevenson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 3pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Socastee Family Worship with Pastor Raymond Stewart officiating.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019