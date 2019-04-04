Notice Guest Book View Sign

Julia A. Goins

February 3, 1938 - March 27, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Julia A. Goins, 81, widow of Louis David Goins, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 3, 1938 in Mullins, a daughter of the late LeRoy Fred and Anne Wiggins Cribb.

She was also predeceased by her brother, Banks Cribb and sister, Martha Swaringen.

Julia and her late husband were the proud editors and owners of The Christian Voice Magazine for twenty-five years. An Honorary Doctorate in Ministry and an Ordained Minister, Julia was a faithful and devoted Christian, mother and grandmother. Julia was retired from Bank of America and was a substitute teacher for the Horry County School District.

Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Joy Goins-Stevenson and her husband Rhett P. Stevenson of Myrtle Beach and David "Mike" Grainger and his wife Lynne Grainger of Nichols; grandchildren, Eric Tennant, Emily Stevenson and Julianna Stevenson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Socastee Family Worship with Pastor Raymond Stewart officiating.

Please sign a guestbook at

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.





Julia A. GoinsFebruary 3, 1938 - March 27, 2019Myrtle BeachJulia A. Goins, 81, widow of Louis David Goins, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 3, 1938 in Mullins, a daughter of the late LeRoy Fred and Anne Wiggins Cribb.She was also predeceased by her brother, Banks Cribb and sister, Martha Swaringen.Julia and her late husband were the proud editors and owners of The Christian Voice Magazine for twenty-five years. An Honorary Doctorate in Ministry and an Ordained Minister, Julia was a faithful and devoted Christian, mother and grandmother. Julia was retired from Bank of America and was a substitute teacher for the Horry County School District.Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Joy Goins-Stevenson and her husband Rhett P. Stevenson of Myrtle Beach and David "Mike" Grainger and his wife Lynne Grainger of Nichols; grandchildren, Eric Tennant, Emily Stevenson and Julianna Stevenson.A Celebration of Life service will be held 3pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Socastee Family Worship with Pastor Raymond Stewart officiating.Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family. Funeral Home Watson Funeral Services & Crematory

2300 Highway 378

Conway , SC 29527

843-397-2500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close